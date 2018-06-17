MAZUR, Leonard

MAZUR - Leonard June 12, 2018, age 91, husband of the late Agnes (nee Serafin); dearest father of Russell (Theresa) and Paul (Cindy); grandfather of Robyn, Jessica, Allison, Brenna, Rebecca and Matthew; brother of Richard (Patricia McCue) Mazur, Sylvia Dabrowski and the late Chester (late Alice) and late Adolph (late Sophie) Mazur; also survived by nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Parish (950 Losson Road, 14227), Saturday June 23, 2018, at 11:15 AM. Memorials are preferred to the WNY Alzheimer's Association. Leonard was a member of the American Legion Frank Gierlach Post 1320. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com