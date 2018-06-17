MATTHEW, Harriet L. (Mosley)

Deaths Death Notices
May 18, 2018. Beloved wife of Basil Matthew; loving mother of Kevin (Maureen) and the late Mark Matthew; cherished grandmother of six; devoted great-grandmother of four; also survived by two brothers and one sister; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday morning, June 23rd at 10 o'clock at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
