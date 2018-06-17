Man killed after crashing custom car in East Aurora

A man was killed in East Aurora after he was ejected from a custom 1920s open car along Route 400 on Saturday afternoon, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The man was the only person in the vehicle. At about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, he was driving southbound on Route 400 when he lost control and struck a safety rail near Maple Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, police said. The man was in his mid-50s. Sheriff’s officials said they were working to confirm the identity of the driver.

There had been no updates on the crash as of about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.