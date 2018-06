MAHER, John B.

MAHER - John B. June 14, 2018, beloved husband of Carol A. Zimmerman Maher; father of Michael (April) Maher and Lauren Maher; grandfather of Emily A. Maher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna), Tuesday, 3-7 PM