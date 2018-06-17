MACPHERSON, Deborah L. (Gartley)

Of Angola, NY, June 14, 2018. Beloved wife of Hugh Macpherson; loving mother of Sarah (Frank) Petrus and Megan (Michael) Emhof Jr. Daughter of Olive (Saverio) Abramo and the (late Edgar) Regina Gartley. Sister of Roberta (John) Gallina, Larry (Wendy), Harry (Helena) Gartley and the late Kathleen Clark. Grandmother of Donovan, Alexander, Andrew, Mariah and Michael. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 1-3PM and 6-8PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 132 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to UNYTS.