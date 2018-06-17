MACLIN, Robert I.

MACLIN - Robert I. Age 75, a retired labor relations executive with the National Education Association, New York State United Teachers, Inc. and the Federal Reserve Bank Branch of Buffalo, passed away April 16, 2018. He had spent the last three years in Houston, Texas where he lost his brief fight with cancer. Bob leaves behind two sons: Todd and Trevor Maclin and former wife Arthuretta Baker. He was predeceased by both his father, David F. Maclin, and mother, Geneva Maclin; his brothers David F. Maclin II and Kenneth L. Maclin. Also his sisters: Beverly A. Peterson and Joyce Saunders. He leaves to celebrate his life, beloved Kathleen Ballard, brother Jeffery Maclin, his sisters, Gloria A. Wesley, Sandra A. (Joseph) Hicks, Jan Maclin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life will be held in Buffalo on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Bethel AME Church. Services to begin at 11am.