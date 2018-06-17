LONSKI, Eleanor (Demboski)

April 10, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Buza and the late Theodore Lonski. Devoted mother of Terry (Richard) Macjewski and Linda (Michael) DiMario. Loving grandmother of four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Bernadette's Church Tuesday at 10 AM. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. (825-7777).