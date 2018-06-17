LoGALBO, Mary M.

June 15, 2018 at age 83. Beloved wife of Anthony LoGalbo; devoted mother of Richard, Robert LoGalbo and Patricia (Salvatore) Trigilio; loving grandmother of Robert LoGalbo, Jonathon (Teresa) LoGalbo, Kristen (Nicholas) Cortese, Justin (Chris Dunn) LoGalbo and Nicholas Trigilio; great-grandmother of Anabella, Lydia, Vincent, Anthony and Jocelyn; dear sister of Jane (late Robert) Moneypenny, Joseph (Anne) Scinta, Samuel Scinta, Michael Scinta, Frances (William) DeMonte and the late Josephine (Ralph) Abramo, Rose (Thomas) Giangreco, Lucy Scinta and Ann Marie (Christopher) Mendetta; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 3-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:45 AM from St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4245 Union Rd. # 108, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com