LIPPA - Floyd H., M.D. Age 81, of Stow, MA, formerly of Grosse Ile, MI and Dearborn, MI, June 13, 2018, husband of 56 years to Pamela A. (Ploeger) Lippa; father of Dr. Blaise Lippa and wife Nicole of Concord, MA; grandfather of Kenzie, Jackson and Noah Lippa of Concord, MA; also survived by two brothers, Allan Lippa and wife Barbara of Northville, MI, Andrew Klemm and husband Mike of Buffalo, NY; a cousin and friend, Marilyn Clauder and husband Hershel of Surprise, AZ along with other relatives and friends. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, son of the late Sidney and Mary (Dubner) Lippa. He received his Medical Degree from SUNY in New York and later did his surgical training at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving with the U.S. Army 71st EVAC Hospital unit until being honorably discharged as a Major in 1969. He operated his own medical practice in Dearborn, MI and was a member of the surgical staff at Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, MI. Visitation at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111) Acton, MA, will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018, from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Floyd's Life will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 1 PM in Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, MA. Relatives and friends are also encouraged to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 11 AM in the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, MA 01720. For life story and condolences visit memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com