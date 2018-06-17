LAUCK, Julie E.

LAUCK - Julie E. Formerly of Williamsville, NY, passed away on June 10, 2018 in Venice, FL. She was 87 years old. Julie was born on April 4, 1931 to Ethel and Joseph Nemeth in Buffalo, NY. She spent her working years as a retail sales clerk and housewife, raising her two children. Julie also donated her time as a volunteer for the Special Olympics. Julie leaves behind her dearest children, Mark L. Lauck and Susan Lauck Szelest; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Julie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard L. Lauck. There will be a Memorial Mass held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Julie's memory to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or www.tidewell.com. Please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message.