LaMARCA, Nancy A. (Schwartz)

LaMARCA - Nancy A. (nee Schwartz)

June 10, 2018. Of East Aurora and Margate, FL. Loving wife of Angelo; dearest mother of Michael (Liliana) and step-mother of Jason (Leigh Ann) and Jill (Todd) Boyington; beloved grandmother of seven grandchildren; dear sister of Robert (Mary Ann) Schwartz, Sally (Paul) Gacek and Betsy (Jeffrey) Graves; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, June 23, 10 am at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple Street, East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park or Hospice Buffalo, Inc.