KUCK, Roy O.

KUCK - Roy O. Age 89, of Angola, NY, June 15, 2018. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Kaufmann) Kuck; dear father of Stephen Kuck and Ruth (Patrick) Davis; grandfather of Bethany and Zachary Davis; brother of the late Marian Draudt; survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday from 2-6 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., Buffalo, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital or the Boys and Girls Club of Eden and Lakeshore in Mr. Kuck's memory. Mr Kuck was a retired teacher and administrator of the Lakeshore Central School District.