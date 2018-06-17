KROLL, Joan M. (Horbett)

June 14, 2018, age 79, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Richard R. Kroll; dearest mother of Mark (Christine) Dudziak and John M. Dudziak (Meghan Murray); dear grandmother of Jason, Mark Jr., Bryan and Luke; daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Bak) Horbett; sister of Lorraine (late Richard) Tatarski, late Mary, late Jeanette and the late Patricia; close friend of John J.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 18 from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 8:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Joan was a retiree of Marine Midland Bank and a proud supporter of Seneca Niagara Casino. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com