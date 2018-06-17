KOZLOWSKI, Sterling

KOZLOWSKI - Sterling Age 58, passed away on June 9, 2018, in Portland, ME. Sterling was born in Syracuse, NY, on August 15, 1959, to Richard and Cynthia (Garlock) Kozlowski. Sterling grew up in Pittsford, NY, and throughout his career resided in New York City, Fairport, Albany, Buffalo, Connecticut, and Portland. He received his B.S. from Syracuse University in 1981 and an M.S. in Law from Champlain College in 2015. Sterling was a highly respected member of the banking community. He held positions with Marine Midland, HSBC, and most recently, Maine Market President for KeyBank. Recognized as a tireless champion for small business and charitable causes, Sterling improved the lives of many in the New England area in which he served. In addition to his career work, Sterling was a talented musician, choir director, and performer. Above all, he loved his family and friends. Survived by his loving wife Marylee, son Christopher (Katie), step-daughters Emily Peck, Jessica (Dale) Shaver and grandchildren Breanna and Chase, mother Cynthia, siblings Karen Mireau, Rick (Tracy), Eric, sister-in-law Eliza Benington, nieces, nephews, and many friends. A memorial service will be held at Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester, NY, on June 24 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to benefit charities close to Sterling's heart can be made to the Sterling J. Kozlowski Memorial Fund, Melissa Rodrigue, KeyBank, One Canal Plaza, Suite 200, Portland, ME 04101 or at gofundme.com/sterling-memorial.