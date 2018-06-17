KOELBL, Janet (Stowell)

Of Alden, June 11, 2018. Mrs. Koelbl, a life-long resident of Alden, was born on August 2, 1923 to Ralph DeWitt and Blanche Holmes Stowell. She was a 1939 graduate of Alden High School and a 1943 graduate of Buffalo State Teachers College. She married Christian G. Koelbl, Jr. on April 29, 1944 in Conway, South Carolina. Mrs. Koelbl was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Alden for over 80 years, a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, a member of the Alden Historical Society, and for many years a substitute teacher in the Alden Central School District. Mrs. Koelbl was predeceased by her husband in February, 2013. She is survived by her three sons, Christian III (Gwendolyn), Richard (Lynelle), and John (Melinda); her nine grandchildren, Christian IV (Regan Flynn), Thomas (Katherine Walsh), Lauren (Ranga) Dias, Katherine (Katie) Koelton, Matthew (Emily) Koelbl, Madeline Koelbl, William Koelbl, Elise Koelbl, and Edward Koelbl; and her seven great-grandchildren, Sophia Koelbl, Thomas Koelbl, Jr., Gerard Koelbl, Matthew Koelbl, Kaiden Koelton, Julian Dias, and Christian Koelbl V. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Marjorie Buckley, Shirley Scott, and Richard Stowell. No prior visitation. A memorial service for Mrs. Koelbl will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Alden, NY, on Thursday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Alden. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.