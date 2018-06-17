KLSIKOWSKI, Emma S. (Dill)

KOSIKOWSKI - Emma S. (nee Dill)

June 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Kosikowski; dearest mother of Marilyn A. (D. Peter) Pietrzak and the late Sharon A. Kosikowski; grandmother of Julie A. (Jessie) Bucholtz and Alicia L. (Jonathan) Revere; sister of the late John (Alice) Dill and Ethel (Nicholas) Huber; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 10-12 Noon, for a Memorial Gathering at the Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, (824-6435), where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com