KLEINFELDER, Elizabeth (Hartmann)

KLEINFELDER - Elizabeth (nee Hartmann)

June 16, 2018, devoted wife of Raymond; dearest mother of Elizabeth (Paul Meegan), Peggy (Raymond) Broderick, Raymond Jr. (Peggy Wagner) and Teresa (Franklin) Collins; grandmother of Heather, Matthew, Raymond, Chelsey, Stephanie and Andrew; daughter of the late Rudolf and Mildred; sister of Robert (Rita), Maryann (Robert) and Millie (Donald). Funeral Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Wednesday, June 20th, at 10 AM (please assemble in church). No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Assn. in Elizabeth's name.