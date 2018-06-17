KASPER, Stanley J.

KASPER - Stanley J. Of Amherst, NY, June 11, 2018; beloved husband of the late Cecelia (Gardon) Kasper; dearest father of Anne L. (Thomas) Piersa, Donald J., Jeffrey J. Kasper, Janine M. (Bruce) Eaton and Julie (Larry) Wash; also survived by nine grandchildren; son of the late Anthony and Anna (Barus) Kasperczyk; predeceased by one sister and five brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, NY, Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the US Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. Mr. Kasper was a US Marine Corps Veteran of WWII. Arrangements by: Erie County CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com