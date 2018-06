JAY, Roslyn

JAY - Roslyn June 12, 2018. Loving mother of Richard and William Jay, Nancy Schork and Abraham Douglas Jay; grandmother of Aaron, Stacy (Tracy), Julie (Jamie) and Christopher (Meredith) and GG of Davis, C.J., Jordan and Grant. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, 10 AM at Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, 14051. Share condolences or view livestream at: mesnekoff.com