HYMERS, James Thomas

HYMERS - James Thomas June 13, 2018, of North Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Karen (Blendowski) Hymers; dear father of Jennifer (William) Stowe; step-father of Michelle (Michael) Lostracco; loving grandfather of Jacob, Matthew, Jeremy, Addison and Callen; son of Elizabeth and the late Robert Hymers; brother of Robert, Patricia, Donald, Maryann and David; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday from 2-7PM.