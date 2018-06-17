HUBER, Mark C.

HUBER - Mark C. Of Amherst, NY, June 14, 2018 at 60 years of age. Son of the late Carl and Arlene Braner Huber; survived by loving cousins Martin (Nancy) Huber, Marlene McNeight, Phyllis (Edward) Lane and Martin Huber III. A private Funeral and Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com