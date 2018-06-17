Hub Summer Kickoff makes connections for programs with a picnic

The Cheektowaga Community Collaborative will host its free Hub Summer Kickoff from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Resurrection Life Church, 2145 Old Union Road.

More than 40 service providers and employers will be on hand to help connect people with legal services, summer youth programs, employment training and education resources, senior services, health insurance and more. The Food Bank of WNY Mobile Food Truck will be there and the church pantry will be open. A hot dog cookout rounds out the event.

The Collaborative, whose goal is to increase residents' access to needed services, opened the Cheektowaga Hub in 2016 at the church and operates the first and third Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. The Hub Summer Kickoff event brings in even more providers and is free and open to anyone.

The Cheektowaga Community Collaborative is convened by the Mobile Safety-Net Team, an initiative of the John R. Oishei Foundation. To learn more, go to the Hub Facebook page.