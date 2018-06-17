HOUCK, LeRoy P., Jr.

HOUCK - Leroy P., Jr. Of Alden, NY, June 15, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Helene Houck; dear father of Sandra (Gary) Lachina, Michael (Diane) Houck, June (Kelly) Jensen and Julie (Kenneth) Margrey; also survived by 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; brother of the late William (Mildred) Houck and Florence "Toots" (Guy) Fermo. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the NYS Veterans Home, 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Mr. Houck was a Marine Veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com