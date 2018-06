HOLMIK, Elizabeth

HOLMIK - Elizabeth June 14, 2018. Wife of the late Emil Holmik, Sr. Mother of Carl and Dennis (Carol) Holmik and the late David E. Holmik and the late Kim Holmik Bochniarz. Grandmother of Carl Paul, Brandi, Kacey and the late Justin Holmik. No prior visitation. Funeral services will be private. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com