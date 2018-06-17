Historic figures come alive Saturday at Concordia Cemetery

Tales of Civil War soldiers, a woman who was the oldest living American and the only tombstone in Western New York with a curse on it will be highlights of a tour at 11 a.m. Saturday in historic Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave. at Sycamore Street. It’s free and open to the public.

Uniformed members of Echoes Through Time, dedicated to education about the Civil War, will tell the story of Buffalo’s famous 1st New York Light Artillery, better known as Wiedrich’s Battery, and its role in the Battle of Gettysburg.

Reenactors also will recall Rosa Jackson Lumpkin, a daughter of slaves who was 115 when she died in 1991, and Louis Schmand, who was murdered in 1877 and whose mother inscribed his tombstone with a curse upon his killer.