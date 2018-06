HILTON, Richard F.

HILTON - Richard F. June 6, 2018, brother of Patricia Sanchez of Arizona and the late Margaret "Peggy" King, John, Joe, Patrick and Fred Hilton; survived by nieces and nephews. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army. Burial with full Military Honors will be held at Bath National Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com