HIESTAND, Richard R.

HIESTAND - Richard R. Age 83, a former resident of Buffalo and North Tonawanda, June 9, 2018. Husband of Beverly Slack Hiestand; father of Christopher (Kathleen) Hiestand and Mark Hiestand; brother of Fred Hiestand; uncle of Trevor (BryAnn Chen) Hiestand and Jason (Megan) Hiestand; cousin of Helen Root Schieffer and Janet Root Mialkowski and fast friend Wally Lamb. A Memorial will be held this summer at the family cottage on Lake Ontario. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Niagara Hospice to whom the family wishes to extend our sincere thanks. Visit pruddenandkandt.com