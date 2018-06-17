HANES, Carol Ann (Blain)

HANES - Carol Ann (nee Blain)

Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest June 15, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius M. Hanes; dearest mother of Gary (Joyce), David (Nancy) and Gregory Hanes; cherished grandmother of Katherine (Jonathan) Boas, Nicholas and Neal Hanes; sister of Meryl Larkin; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2311 George-Urban Blvd., Depew, NY, Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 9:30 AM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com