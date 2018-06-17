HABERMAN, Richard Arthur

HABERMAN - Richard Arthur June 11, 2018 suddenly in Detroit, MI. Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Sackett) Haberman; dear brother of Patricia A. Haberman DDS (Douglas Dickinson); loving son of the late Arthur and Mary (nee Leberer) Haberman; remarkable uncle and cousin, dedicated to his family and friendships. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 21st at 9:30 AM at Saint Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga 14215. Mr. Haberman had been a respected attorney practicing in Michigan for over 20 years and was an active advocate for social justice. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Little Portion Friary, P.O. Box 891, Buffalo, NY 14209. Share online condolences at: www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com