GRAHM, Kenneth W.

GRAHAM - Kenneth W. Age 92, June 15, 2018, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Audrey J. Graham; loving father of Sharon (Bob) Bursztyn and Robin (Keith) Magero; dear brother of Frank (Linda) Graham; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services held at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com