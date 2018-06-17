GONTAREK, Theresa E. "Terry" (Domaniewski)

GONTAREK, Theresa E. "Terry" (nee Domaniewski) - On June 19, 2017 you went to Heaven. We Miss you so very much. Forever in our Hearts. Beloved wife of the late Zygmund Gontarek; loving mother of the late Gloria Gallagher, Susan (Vincent) Tabone, Betty Ann (Larry) Poplin, the late Sandra (the late David) Kleinsmith, Steven (Suzanne) Gontarek, Thomas Gontarek, Rosalie Gontarek, Kathleen (the late Richard) Hoffman, Robert (Koryn) Gontarek and Richard Gontarek. Devoted grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.