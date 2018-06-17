GOLDKLANG, Elaine Gussow

GOLDKLANG - Elaine Gussow Age 94, died peacefully on June 10, 2018 after a brief illness. Devoted wife of the late Burt Gussow and Phillip Goldklang; loving mother of Ellen (Vincent) Cimmino, Iris (Bruce) Klatsky, and Susan (Jack) Wood; devoted grandmother of Noel (Ilyssa) Cimmino, Craig (Jennifer) Cimmino, Peter (Naama) Klatsky, Cara Cimmino (Mitch) Klasky, Bethany Wood (Christopher) Harvey, and Bradley (Lexi) Wood; proud great-grandmother of 11 beautiful children, Isabella, Jonah, Mason, Aven, Violet, Evan, Tatum, Hileana, Jordan, Taylor, and Kai. Elaine led an active and full life, filled with family, community, and temple. Among many other accomplishments, Elaine was a past President of Temple Beth Tikvah in Lakeworth, FL, and was awarded the Woman of Valor award by the Women's League of Conservative Judaism. A stunning woman who was loved and will be missed by all. Funeral will be private, with interment in Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. www.dengerrobertspernafuneral.com