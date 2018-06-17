GILLESPIE, Dolores I.

GILLESPIE - Dolores I. June 3, 2018, dear sister of William (Christine) Martin; loving aunt of William Martin, Joseph (Jana) Martin and Scott (Adrienne) Martin; great-aunt of Sierra, Mathew, Sydney and Adelyn. Funeral Service from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. 92 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Saturday, June 23 at 11 AM. Visitation just prior from 10-11 AM. Dee was retired from HSBC. Memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com