GETTER, Brian Lee

GETTER - Brian Lee June 2, 2018, after a recent illness, in Corona, CA, formerly of Buffalo; husband of Beverly (Burge) Getter; father of Kelli Getter; brother of Janet (Edwin) Serotte, Arnold (Luanne) and Sharon; son of the late Milton and Helen Getter; also survived by family members and friends. Services with full Military Honors were held at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.