Free screenings, tours at open house for Marigold Senior Living

A variety of free screenings will be offered at a Health and Wellness Open House for older adults and their families from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, in People Inc. Marigold Senior Living, 3026 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island.

There will be blood pressure checks, glucose tests and mammograms. For mammography appointments, call Windsong Radiology at 929-9494.

There also will be chiropractic mini-evaluations, five-minute chair massage and acupuncture information from Grand Island Chiropractic.

Tours of Marigold apartments will be available, with People Inc. staff there to answer questions. Those attending will have a chance to win a $30 gift card from Wegmans.

Registration is encouraged. To sign up and for more information, call 773-0907.