FOX - Donald J. June 10, 2018. Loving father of Michelle, Carolyn, and Nicole; brother of Barbara Herr and the late Loretta Mondo and Kathleen Schenk. Loving son of the late Alma and Glen Fox; and many nieces and nephews. Don volunteered at Richmond Memorial Library and St. James Church. A Mass will be held on July 7th at UB Newman Center, Amherst, at 10:00 AM.