FELDMAN, Seymour "Sy"

Age 86, of Mesa, Arizona (formerly of Buffalo, NY), died at Hospice of the Valley on May 30, 2018. Son of Sara (nee Singer) and Falk Feldman. Devoted father to Sandra Rein (Douglas) and Deborah Feldman. Loving Grandfather to Brina and Benjamin Rein. Survived by former wives Anita Cohen (mother of Sandra and Deborah), Elizabeth Miller and Fran LaFon. Brother of the late Harold (Bonn) and Herbert Feldman. A Memorial Service will be held in Mesa, Arizona later this month.