Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 11.

AMHERST

• 144 Waterway Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jeffrey M. Rose; Lindsay A. Rose, $418,725.

• 60 Brandywine Drive, Julian J. Macy; Kathleen G. Macy to Nicholas J. Shemik; Stephanie M. Shemik, $417,000.

• 76 High Park Boulevard, Juliette Miller; Juliette N. Miller; Ronald L. Miller to John B. Ortolani; Megan Ortolani, $408,200.

• 154 Haverford Lane, Diane K. Goraj; Rodney J. Goraj to George A. Bloom; Gloria A. Bloom, $407,000.

• 24 Huxley Drive, Janet J. Mather; Janet Joanne Mather to Gary A. Loeffert, $400,000.

• 29 Ivyhurst Road, Margaret L. Freeman; Richard L. Freeman Jr. to Monique H. Schregel, $399,000.

• 2 Plumwood Court, Arie L. Weinstock; Bianca Weinstock-Guttman to Kelly Cosentino, $351,000.

• 6050 Sheridan Drive, Michael Wiseman; Michael G. Wiseman to Pls Rentals, $350,000.

• 93 Cheshire Lane, Kathleen L. Niles; Deborah J. Overton to Christina M. Timmons; Ryan D. Timmons, $329,000.

• 85 Cheshire Lane, Lilly A. Adams-Dudley to Benjamin T. Daigler; Jessica Lb Daigler, $305,000.

• 334 Getzville Road, Manoj J. Mammen; Rose Mammen to Jason Larson; Kathryn Larson, $290,000.

• 512 Cottonwood Drive, Allison M. Mcguerty; Meliton B. Silva to Meredith Conti; Ryan Conti, $280,000.

• 312 Teakwood Terrace, Peter T. Pane; Karen A. Stevenson to Gauri Abhay Desai; Ravi Ranade, $275,000.

• 20 Randwood Dr N, Carol J. Mischnick; Walter E. Mischnick to Julia Delregno; Robert Delregno, $272,000.

• 30 Red Oak Drive, Kelly A. Cosentino to Lisa D. Rivera, $271,030.

• 171 Roycroft Boulevard, James B. Doane; Linda Doane to Ian C. Leberer, $269,076.

• 425 Sprucewood Terrace, Peter L. Durfee; Robin M. Durfee to Anastasia M. Stumpf; Anastasia M. Mccarthy; Anna Sm Mccarthy, $258,000.

• 98 Evans St., Jeffrey W. Herzog; Katie L. Herzog to Christopher Valentine, $255,000.

• 138 Noel Drive, Margaret Bonito; Joseph Serio to Niall D. Brennan; Leah Villari, $207,000.

• 408 Robin Road, David M. Lauricello; Peggy L. Lauricello to Pragnya Pothuneedi, $198,500.

• 27 Argosy Drive, Richard Crowley to Alyce D. Schaefer, $195,000.

• 2085 Maple Road, Aldo P. Ceccato; Ruth C. Ceccato to Jinyan Sworts; Leigh F. Sworts, $185,000.

• 1170 Maple Road, Wafaa I. Alkhateeb to Youn Jea Kim, $174,900.

• 42 Cindy Drive, Edwin C. Goetz; Theresa Goetz to Shannon Cercone, $166,000.

• 1604 Wehrle Drive, Joan Benny-Legros; Joan M. Benny-Legros to Jentsch&co, $140,000.

• 72 Old Lyme Dr Unit 4, Jenna Turchiarelli; Edward M. Eisenberger to Allison L. Dikeman, $123,500.

• 593 Emerson Drive, Shannon C. Pasquarella to Claire H. Lowes; Jacob A. West, $118,000.

• 76 Stonebridge Drive, Stonebridge Estates to Ryan Homes of New York, $104,000.

• 65 Henel Ave Unit 1, Jenny Marino; Joan S. Marino; Russell J. Rizzo to Ronald L. Lesperance, $66,500.

• Vacant land Thornbury Drive, Cyril Taylor to Keepsake Homes, $37,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 30 Grey St., Bank of America NA to 93 Nyrpt, $350,000.

• 1054 Olean Road, Thomas A. Harris to Bennett R. Little, $50,000.

BOSTON

• 9000 Feddick Road, Daniel J. Bassininski; Kathleen Bassininski to Eric D. Kannisto; Phoebe Ann Kannisto, $413,000.

• 9954 Trevett Road, Mildred G. Watson; Robert Watson to Anthony J. Marchitte; Cheryl A. Marchitte, $212,500.

BUFFALO

• 103 Highland, Jenevieve I. Goss; Stephen M. Goss to Joseph F. Webb; Nancy D. Webb, $522,280.

• 314 Lincoln Parkway, John C. Maher; Sheryl D. Maher to Michael R. Kimelberg, $512,000.

• 228 Linwood Ave., Vincent J Muffoletto Inter Vivos Trust 080907 Tr to Joseph V. Parlato, $450,000.

• 701 Auburn Ave., Colleen M. Cassety to Jordan S. Fox, $423,360.

• 11 Whitney, 307 Fargo Group to David H. Kimelberg, $391,000.

• 231 Richmond Ave14222, Leticia B. Kardonsky; Stanley Kardonsky to Tildabeth Doscher, $377,500.

• 137 Lancaster, Eugene F. Dobbins to Jillmarie J. Giardina; Scott W. Schult, $366,000.

• 220 Allen, Barbara Keating; Michael Keating to Terri Fregoe, $345,000.

• 118 Mariner, Gbcf to Nancy I. Shepheard; Richard C. Shepheard, $340,000.

• 27 Horton Place, Aaron J. Brock-Huffman; Michael J. Walters Jr. to Michael J. Fries, $287,000.

• 268 Huntington Ave., Shevaun Donelli; Shevaun E. Gentner to Ann Lotempio; Christopher Lotempio, $255,000.

• 207 Hoyt St., Paul K. Baer II; Matthew M. Kinney to Tolbert Johnny Lee III; Rachel Mae Tolbert, $250,000.

• 588 Potomac, Elmwood Bidwell Redevelopment Company to M&v Ventures, $250,000.

• 279 Ontario St., Riverside Mf to 3 Jewels, $239,500.

• 82 Harrison, City of Buffalo to Seneca-Babcock Community Association, $236,000.

• 107 Hughes Ave., Triple Crown Properties of WNY to Daniel J. Schmitt, $191,000.

• 378 Fargo Ave., Lmg of WNY to Gabrielle Smith, $190,000.

• 800 West Ferry St #5aa, John V. Iacono to Paul K. Baer II, $185,400.

• 238 Norwalk, Dag Group to Nicholas Hopwood, $182,000.

• 309 North St., Lee D. Foigelman; Sonya S. Foigelman to John Rivera, $166,309.

• 22 Alden Ave., Ann K. Lupo to Robert Nowak, $165,000.

• 37 Oakgrove Ave., Brian Zittel to Lori E. Schkufza, $139,900.

• 724 Amherst St., Donald J Leone to Margaret R. Debus; Todd Walter, $131,000.

• 300 Humboldt, Collier Dorothy J Est; Elizabeth Kraengel to Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2004-R7 Tr; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr, $130,000.

• 94 Englewood Ave., Ellen M. Brock; Jeffery C. Brock to Jannie W. Chen; Ke Chen, $127,500.

• 425 Winspear, Bcg Nadlan to Samuel Huoh, $112,500.

• 104 Portland, Michael S. Nowak; Jill M. Parisi to Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group, $111,001.

• 678 Mckinley Parkway, Sylvia A. Ely to Rory J. Parker, $107,500.

• 100 Englewood, Ellen M. Brock; Jeffery C. Brock to Jannie W. Chen; Ke Chen, $102,500.

• 10 Glendale, Sean D. Spencer to Buffalo&wny Residential, $95,000.

• 16 Dash St., Anthony K. Bandoh Jr. to Matthew J. Matla, $94,500.

• 115 Lockwood Ave., Kyle R. Anderson to Andrew K. Chan, $92,000.

• 260 Longnecker, Debra M. Snyder to Selina Sultana, $91,100.

• 2198 Kenmore, Joseph A. Lobuglio Jr.; Josephine M. Vickers to Sirmad Jehad; Doaa Khalaf, $85,000.

• 324 Cable St., Andrew D. Urbanski to Bernstein Boys, $85,000.

• 83 Briscoe Ave., Hamza Islam to Shipa Begom, $84,500.

• 104 Kingsley, Carrie Carmichael to Dulal Bhuya, $78,000.

• 168 Austin St., Kurtz Development to Lobo Holdings, $75,200.

• 329 Dingens St., Allen J. Nunes to Deb Wright; John Wright, $75,000.

• 579 Sycamore, Susan Karalus; Quenna L. Ramsey to Habitat For Humanity/buffalo, $71,345.

• 24 Kilhoffer St., Robert Hicks to Hamidul Hoque; Rajaul Hoque, $70,000.

• 129 Mayer, Donna R. Vogt to Tun Tin; Ma Htwe Yee, $68,000.

• 49 Minnesota St., John W. Johnson; John Walker Johnson; Anthony J. Lana to Tofa Business Group, $65,000.

• 350 Skillen Ave., Michael Colose to Anthony D. Dipalma, $63,500.

• 68 Rounds, Nadlan Group NY Corp to Rabeya Khatun; Md Harunur Rashid, $62,500.

• 18 Rawlins Ave., Bkj Properties to Barbara Zachery, $60,000.

• 18 Ladner Ave., James E. Plandowski; James Edward Plandowski to Wolcott Development, $59,999.

• 395 Winslow Ave., Clinton L. Barnes; Clinton Leroy Barnes; Eugenia Clara Barnes to Ramim Basher; Basher Abdul, $58,250.

• 951 Kensington, Titus Thompson to Rina Akter; Mohammed Haque, $57,000.

• 504 Plymouth, David M. Manz; Leigh Est Santos to Honesty Property Management&multi Services, $55,500.

• 140 Hubbell, Patricia A. Larson to Tracy Ann Dipirro; Jason Michael Kaczmarek, $55,120.

• 267 Heath St., Semple E Michael Grd; Rick Gloria M Agt to Richard N. Mpelezos, $55,000.

• 41 Hawley, Dyl Realty to Sany Chavan, $55,000.

• 33 Burlington, Viola Wright to Goodyear Realty USA, $54,900.

• 229 Stockbridge Ave., Peter Sciandra to Md Amirul Islam; Sumon Md Sayed H, $52,000.

• 92 Wilkes Ave., Mir Aftab Uddin to Begum S. Ahmed, $49,000.

• 246 Wyoming, Shahram Farooq Dar to Azad Md Abul Kalam; Sumaya Gahan, $48,000.

• 102 Spaulding, Gramercy Realty Holdings Corp to Lc Strategic Holdings, $48,000.

• 36 Olympic Ave., Jmax One to Cedar Tree Ventures, $47,500.

• 100 Reiman St., Jodi A. Kokotajlo; Jodi Ann Green to Acevedo Noel Esteban Bergollo, $46,000.

• 449 Stockbridge, Amkcf to Mosammat R. Akhter; Mohammed J. Alam, $44,000.

• 490 Winslow Ave., Simon Il to Sarwar Hossain; Mohammad Ali Sajib, $43,000.

• 90 Littlefield Ave., Howard T. Wozniak to Frajana Akter; Mohammed Manik, $41,500.

• 151 Thompson, Anders Berglund; Pauline Berglund; Invest Ab Jomalo to Reshef Alon Orit, $40,000.

• 119 Juniata, Nixon Martin Emmerson Wayne to Raymond Lewandowski, $40,000.

• 83 Fennimore, 3p Properties to Meira Foods, $37,000.

• 64 Mayer, Wing Properties to Ruqaya Jasim, $35,000.

• 512 Winslow, Reliance Property Solutions to Kolpona Begum Chowdhury; Jahir Uddin, $35,000.

• 11 Millicent Ave., Nettie L. Mclaurin; John W. Murray to Shahida USA, $32,794.

• 94 Hazelwood, Clive Joels to Heizer Sheli, $32,500.

• 95 Pomona, Arcana Holdings to Christopher J. Kinney, $31,000.

• 1175 Kensington, Nine Lives Holdings to Zevi, $31,000.

• 514 Glenwood, William Arnold Rice to Queen City Invest, $30,000.

• 20 Stewart Ave., Bayview Loan Servicing to Larry Sanger, $29,900.

• 214 Herman, Sunshinecity to Harunur Corporation, $29,000.

• 27 Davey, Victor M. Maggiore to Fawziyah Abida Khan, $29,000.

• 2110 Niagara, Sandra Kokoruda Ira Ben; William Kokoruda Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust; Norma Oliffe Trust to John Sang, $28,000.

• 43 Lewis, Albert Fischer; Linda Fischer to David Ferras Ricardo, $26,000.

• 1016 Lafayette Ave., Canisius College of Buffalo New York to Severyn Development, $26,000.

• 512 Winslow Ave., Abdali Amnah H H Kh M; Saleem Ali H A H A to Reliance Property Solutions, $25,000.

• 88 Plymouth, John H. Morgan to City Place Properties, $24,250.

• 1121 East Lovejoy St., Ut Ton to Mark Ton, $21,000.

• 636 East Delavan Ave., Sam Bangla Realty to Hamida Begum; Sm Kamruzzaman, $17,000.

• 361 Fourteenth, City of Buffalo to Ruth Strand; Stephen Strand, $12,180.

• 262 Sumner Place, Mohammad Jasim Udddin; Mohammad Jasim Uddin to Fayaz A. Chowdhury, $11,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2200 Harlem Road, 2200 Harlem Road to Cublko, $1,625,000.

• 135 Denise Drive, Mary Beth Haberl; Norman Haberl Jr. to Michael Pabst, $225,013.

• 161 Baywood Drive, Edwin W&patricia A Kirisits Irrevocable Trust 100516 Tr to Christine M. Koniarczyk, $195,500.

• 88 Kendale Road, Kristin L. Arcuri; Cheryl Hodkin; Cheryl Yvette Hodkin; Steven Hodkin to C-Bass Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2007-Sp2 Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $189,104.

• 135 Seminole Parkway, Unisource Realty to Gita Rai; Hari Rai, $178,001.

• 47 Croy Ave., Kamala Moriarity to Sonya A. Kuykendall, $164,300.

• 191 Marengo St., Charles J. Capage III to Lynn M. Reed, $150,000.

• 80 Rumford St., Nicolette Balducci-Sterling; Raymond J. Schultz Jr.; Nicolette B. Sterling to Brandon B. Zawacki, $147,000.

• 64 Eagle Terrace, Christine L. Raczyk to Nataliya Medvedeva; Aleksander I. Ogadzhanov; Katherine K. Ogadzhanov, $145,000.

• 100 Castlewood Drive, Barbara A. Obringer; James E. Obringer to Kimberly Allison Hlavaty, $145,000.

• 9 Monterey Lane, Aas Property Holdings to Samantha K. Tisdale, $143,500.

• 58 Royal Palm Drive, Cindi M. Lawicki to Lisa A. Zakrzewski, $134,900.

• 195 Poinciana Parkway, William Pastor; William J. Pastor to Jacob Winn, $132,000.

• 153 Danbury Drive, Theresa Shankland to Jerome C. Hammer, $130,000.

• 698 Borden Road, Russell S. Caci to Faruque Howlader, $129,000.

• 84 Princeton Ave., Drym Management to Carrie E. Smith, $127,500.

• 29 Monterey Lane, Monica C. Schaub to Rosemarie Shamrock Pace; Rosemary Shamrock, $122,000.

• 280 Lackawanna St., Jeffrey Haskins; Christopher J. Mullen to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-Ff9 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-Ff9 Tr, $120,858.

• 12 Parish Road, Daphne L. Miller to Kimberly A. Radziwon, $120,000.

• 87 Surfside Parkway, Beverly V. Friedly to Brandy L. Wild, $115,000.

• 189 Beale Ave., Eric D. Kannisto; Phoebe A. Kannisto to Kate Piazza, $109,900.

• 239 Cass Ave., James R. Gleason; Madonna S. Gleason to William Depczynski, $106,000.

• 79 Mayberry Dr W, Gail Warren to Brenda K. Sharman; Nicholas A. Sharman, $105,000.

• 217 Claudette Court, Broad St. Funding Trust I to New York Kitchen&bath, $103,500.

• 117 Alpine Place, Fannie Mae to Deon Thedford, $95,855.

• 123 Rossler Ave., Christine Kornowicz; Sharon Bryk; Elaine Miller; Clara M. Wisniewski; John Wisniewski to Katie Jo Kiebzak; Ronald J. Schmitt Jr., $88,000.

• 200 Northcrest Ave., Erica L. Mattison to Thomas Nolder, $80,000.

• 370 Olmstead Ave., John W. Dorn; Timothy P. Hauser to Kweb Properties, $79,500.

• 251 Seton Road, David L. Roach; Michael P. Zeoli to Keybank NA, $76,639.

• 1338 Lovejoy St., Adam Chiaravalle to Dawn N. Stephens, $76,500.

• 128 Cornell Drive, Bank of America NA to Tracy Parke Gibas, $73,500.

• 63 Chapel Ave., Herbert E. Holder Jr. to Kathleen A. Larkin, $70,000.

• 864 Cleveland Drive, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust Series Inabs 2006-E Home Equity Mortgage Loan&see to Cheryl J. Klyczek; James P. Klyczek, $51,500.

• 2777 Harlem Road, Hoa Thi Ton to Phi Nguyen, $50,000.

• 4 Siberling Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs; United States of America to Naif Alhamri, $31,500.

• 1177 Walden Ave., Ut Ton to Mark Ton, $13,000.

• 1175 Walden Ave., Ut Ton to Mark Ton, $10,000.

• 1173 Walden Ave., Hoa Thi Ton to Mark Ton, $9,000.

• 199 Lou Ann Drive, Nathan S. Gingrich to Amy R. Guard, $7,000.

CLARENCE

• 9370 Main St., Jaijalaram to Nbbrother, $1,225,000.

• 9675 Rocky Point, Jon S. Weiss; Linda N. Weiss to Scott Innes, $950,000.

• 5344 Glenview Drive, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes dba to Anthony D. Maritato; Cassandra L. Maritato, $560,815.

• 8799 Stonebriar Drive, Debra G. Mills; Robert E. Mills to Karen A. Pane; Peter T. Pane, $505,000.

• 5421 Briannas Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Diane K. Goraj; Rodney J. Goraj, $489,900.

• 4185 Heather Drive, John C. Colocousis to David Allen; Suzanne Allen, $425,900.

• 4035 Elma Road, Amy L. Peterson; Steven J. Peterson to Brent J. Garner; Heather Marie Garner, $234,500.

• 8710 Wenner Road, Thomas J. Phelan to Glenn T. Lista, $190,000.

• 9440 Wehrle Drive, Jay Nowakowski; Jay R. Nowakowski to Jamie L. Norris; Kevin A. Norris, $170,000.

COLDEN

• 8545 Fairview Terr, Anthony J. Marchitte; Cheryl A. Marchitte to Keith A. Young; Trisha M. Young, $228,000.

• 7433 Hayes Hollow Road, HUD to Nathan Krusz, $129,500.

• 8471 Stanfield Road, John Apgar to George T. Goodremote Jr., $69,000.

• Vacant land Lot 1 Center St., George H. Bancroft III to Deborah L. Weis; Mark B. Weis, $39,000.

COLLINS

• 13976 Highland Ave., Norman E. Bastedo; Susanne V. Bastedo to Ryan M. Mccarthy, $127,000.

CONCORD

• 93 Meadow Trl, Barbara A. Hall; Michael B. Hall to Kimberly Rogers; Steven M. Rogers, $151,200.

EDEN

• 4176 Rosedale Ave., William M. Jones; Dean S. Puleo; Rachel Lynn Scarpello-Jones to Caliber Home Loans, $185,631.

• 8362 Evelyn Drive, Richard E. Minekime to Bonnie E. Kerr; Kenneth N. Kerr, $38,000.

ELMA

• 1960 Hall Road, Justin Enterprises of Marilla to Alexandra E. Tamutus, $370,900.

• 1750 Bowen Road, Jillian R. Bromstead to Robert J. Mccormick III, $255,000.

• 141 Hillside Drive, Renee L. Roncone; Richard A. Roncone to Mary M. Szustak; Nathan J. Szustak, $221,000.

• 2511 Woodard Road, Debra M. Gumulak; Christopher M. Ross to Chad Barry; Michael Boll, $167,500.

• Vacant land Winspear Road, Claudia Rozuk to Joseph Spino; Shannon Spino, $48,000.

EVANS

• 9159 Erie Road, Narinder Kaur to Manbir Singh Brar, $425,000.

• 1399 Glidden Circle, Cheryl A. Radder to Kenneth C. Skinner Jr., $143,100.

• 9026 Joyce Lane, Kristin Langdon Arcuri; Lawrence Gartley; Wendy Gail Gartley to Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group, $79,250.

• 1476 Cain Road, Edna Masella; Frank Masella to Gerald L. Preischel, $75,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 11 Trails End, Pamela Galoppo; Travis J. Galoppo to Nucompass Mobility Services, $330,000.

• 11 Trails End, Nucompass Mobility Services to Rebecca L. Delisle; Ronald E. Delisle, $330,000.

• 44 Pellamwood Court, Justin Gefell; Sarah Gefell to Christina Norris; Richard J. Norris, $308,500.

• 10 Island Park Circle, Nicholas Vitello to Elias A. Mansour Jr.; Sarya Mansour, $281,500.

• 25 Elsie Lane, Big River to Andrew G. Golembiewski, $198,200.

• 1525 Red Jacket Road, Emory K. Gott II; Emory K. Gott III; Ryan E. Gott; Valerie J. Gott to Darlene M. Brunner; Emory K. Gott III, $176,000.

• 2507 Fix Road, Alphia Lizabeth Criss to Melissa R. Yanicki; Walter F. Yanicki Jr., $152,000.

• 3080 Love Road, David Manz; Pawalczyk Mary M Dec; Powell Mary M Dec; Powell Mary Margaret Dec to Mark Valle; Matthew Valle; Michael Valle, $68,200.

• 2576 Love Road, Gerald Edward Ast; Joyce A. Ast to Joseph Torregrossa Jr., $68,000.

HAMBURG

• 6799-l#1 Gowanda State Road, Greg Alongi; Karen Alongi to Catherine Musty; Michael R. Musty, $475,000.

• 2228 Shadow Lane, Robin A. Kosmowski; Timothy J. Kosmowski to Barbara D. Gilmore; William C. Gilmore, $365,000.

• 4940 Best St., Catherine A. Musty; Michael R. Musty to Sharon E. Reader, $284,900.

• 6123 Fairway Court, Jeremy R. Depeters; Nivia Depeters to Rachel Leigh Foskey; Ronnie L. Foskey Jr., $284,000.

• 6420 Pincherry Way, David M. Denz; Kelly A. Denz to Barbarajean Przybyl; Stephen Przybyl, $280,000.

• 2782 Coventry Green, Joseph Dispenza; Sarah J. Dispenza to Christian Rainville; Mandey Rainville, $272,500.

• 6470 White Oak Way, Jacqueline M. Corbett; Thomas A. Corbett to Margaret M. Pfeiffer, $253,000.

• 6098 Woodford Drive, Steven M. Casuccio to Van Dao; Phung Pham, $220,000.

• 4017 Towers Place, Michelle Nicolari to Brooke M. Bigelow; John J. Grime, $200,000.

• 2285 Lakeview Road, Bojan V. Popovski to James W. Bush, $196,000.

• 6 Burton Lane, Lynette L. Weiserner; Steven L. Weiserner; Steven R. Weiserner to Ayanna Johnson First Party Supplemental Needs Trust Tr, $195,000.

• 5631 Sterling Road, Stephen P. Mitchell to Jacqueline Allen, $173,000.

• 6593 Versailles Road, Dalibor Stare to Maria D. Hummel; William I. Hummel, $165,000.

• 3858 Harvard St., Matt Hoak; Matthew Hoak to Merima Kadric; Semir Kadric, $145,000.

• 6176 Marion, Mark Edward Sayles to Ann L. Walawander, $127,500.

• 4894 Chapman Parkway, Heather Denmeade to Danielle Baker, $125,000.

• 3687 Blair Court, Debra A. Charnisky; Joseph Charnisky III to Shawn Norman Charnisky, $98,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 51 Cloister Court, Patricia A. Damico; Peter A. Damico; Max Brian Humann to Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2017-2 Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr, $126,064.

• 49 Edgewood Place, Joseph T. Alessi to Joseph W. Kozakiewicz Jr., $123,000.

• 105 Ingham, Shelley Capital US Properties I to Lisa Nichols, $105,000.

• 13 Roland, Charles Daniel Dunkle; Mary A. Dunkle to Wojak&wong, $105,000.

• 129 Madison Ave., James A. Avery; Paul A. Bender to Keybank NA, $51,659.

• 80 Modern Ave., Adnan M. Rafique; Adnen Rafique to Mahfuzul Choudhury; Husna Khatun, $30,000.

• 17 Victory Ave., Chowdhury Md Abdus Samad to Md Ataur Rahman, $30,000.

LANCASTER

• 19 Crabapple Lane, Dania Khan; Nadeem Khan to Taqua Daniels-Jordan; Jordan Larry Donnell II, $380,000.

• 32 Sterling Place, Kevin M. Budelewski; Renee N. Budelewski to Joseph S. Lapaglia; Rebecca L. Lapaglia, $378,000.

• 68 Middlebury, Michelle Lynn Abbott; Thomas Spencer Abbott to Joani B. Higgins, $365,000.

• 28 Ashwood Court, Angela Marie Leslie; Zachary Brian Leslie to Weichert Workforce Mobility, $310,000.

• 28 Ashwood Court, Weichert Workforce Mobility to Michael Krakowiak; Katelynn Lines, $310,000.

• 76 Avian Way, Ronald E. Delisle; Rebecca L. Norman to Anthony G. Ayers; Theresa J. Shankland, $310,000.

• 16 Hill Valley Drive, HUD to Jennifer Silvestri; Jonathan M. Silvestri, $292,150.

• 4 Hemlock Lane, Bonnie M. Gulczewski to Jeffrey W. Herzog; Katie L. Herzog, $275,000.

• 27 Country Place, Rosemarie Wagner; Rosemarie H. Wagner; William E. Wagner to Jesse M. Majchrowicz, $232,000.

• 8 Denton Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Dawn M. Savitz, $192,937.

• 10 Denton Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Victoria E. Forcucci, $191,735.

• 30 Woodlawn Ave., Christina Lombardo; Ryan Lombardo to Elizabeth M. Utz, $190,000.

• 5730 Broadway St., Pamela J. Wodowski to Krista Bojt, $175,000.

• 19 Hawthorne Trl, Debra Ann Brower; Jeffrey R. Lubi to Harold P. Vesper; Susan E. Vesper, $154,900.

• 3915 Bowen Rd14086, Rosalie Kelley to Rosalie Kelley; Donald J. Reed, $90,000.

• 127 Richmond, Bernard B. Buczek; Irene Buczek to Michael Wier; Rebecca Wier, $60,000.

• Vacant land Townline Road, Bonnie Oneill; Sandra Oneill to Cmk Builders of Alden, $60,000.

MARILLA

• 1005 Lyndale Lane, Cynthia M. Frost; Douglas E. Frost to Krisanne M. Discipio; Thomas D. Discipio, $320,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5165 South Newstead, John W. Jacobson to Erin Conway, $181,000.

• 12942 Carney Road, Phillip L. Smith; Sandra J. Smith to Robert J. Wagner IV, $169,900.

• Vacant land Steiner Road, Sandra Slagor; Thomas Slagor to Danny G. Chan; Kathi A. Chan, $13,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10665 Walnut St., Flannery Jennifer G Fid; Craig Fid Hamberger; Ronald Fid Rusinek to Dem Services, $105,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 79 Briar Hill Road, Megan A. Farnsworth to Celina Glauser; Matthew J. Glauser, $307,500.

• 7211 Ellicott Road, Michael N. Tata to Joann B. Griffith; Wayne D. Griffith, $200,000.

• 29 Bittersweet Lane, Barbara C. Jezek; Jezek G. Rainer to Jason S. Mitchell; Laura C. Mitchell, $197,000.

• 96 Oakwood St., Jill S. Hubble to Lisamarie Galicia, $124,000.

SARDINIA

• 10930 Savage Road, Garry M. Graber; David J. Powis; David Powis; Ann Marie Schmid to Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-Ac5 Tr; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr, $244,369.

• 10899 Matteson Corners Road, Brian J. Benstead; Donna J. Benstead to Lisa M. Addison; Alan G. Matter, $175,000.

• 12099 Allen Road, Glen A. Morgan to Beverly J. Ventura; John P. Ventura, $70,000.

• Vacant land Davis Hill Road, Robert P. Johnson; Shawna C. Johnson to Daniel J. Morlok, $50,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 230 Canton St., Karen Mitchell to Michelle Petrea; Tony Petrea, $130,000.

• 29 Plymouth Drive, John W. Crainer; Kevin M. Crainer; Thomas C. Crainer; Teresa A. Fry; Nancy E. Sweeney to James Coburn; Leeanne Scott, $123,000.

• 15 Court, Shannon Ohrum; Shanon Ohrum to Jeffery E. Delmont, $84,800.

• 397 Main St., Hooks Handyman Service to Michael F. Albanese, $76,000.

• 95 Grove St., JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to John Pecoraro, $62,000.

• 239 William St., Dennis R. Ryan; Lynette L. Ryan to Travis B. Worth, $58,400.

TONAWANDA

• 280 Euclid Ave., Adam Anticola to Alan M. Deponceau, $230,000.

• 200 Willowgrove S, Evelyn K. Roberts to Joan M. Roland; Lawrence G. Roland, $228,000.

• 141 Parkwood Ave., Alexander Foster; Kelsey Mcarthur to Chelsea Kij; Keith T. Rey, $193,250.

• 161 Hampton Parkway, Jason M. Campbell; Jay Campbell to Jeremiah S. Young, $190,000.

• 2800 Elmwood Ave., Arthur F. Kirchberger dba; Diane B. Kirchberger dba; Elmwood Reids to 2800 Elmwood Ave. , $165,000.

• 5 Faragut Court, Barbara E. Shiesley; James M. Shiesley to Joseph M. Belardi; Cynthia L. Strasburg, $161,800.

• 171 Overbrook Ave., Florence Schwendler; Raymond H. Schwendler to Amber F. Fronczak; Gregory R. Fronczak, $160,000.

• 196 Koenig Road, Michele Milano to Steven Heath Kelley; Victoria A. Kelley, $158,000.

• 480 Zimmerman Boulevard, Elias A. Mansour Jr.; Sarya Mansour to Kaitlin M. Marinelli; Matthew D. Voyer, $155,000.

• 298 Crosby Ave., Ruth M. Schuyler; Ruth Martha Schuyler to Arthur C. Hook Jr., $155,000.

• 405 Mckinley Ave., Marlene A. Ganczewski; Marlene Ganczewski to Brittany M. Wienke, $154,000.

• 30 Nicholas Dr S, 423 Forest to Stephanie Hall, $153,000.

• 44 Harding Ave., Jessica J. Lyons to Justin Gefell, $152,440.

• 130 West Girard Boulevard, Barbara L. Cositore; Richard F. Cositore Sr. to Kenneth J. Mcguire, $149,000.

• 72 Mayfair Lane, Joan Maloney; William B. Maloney Jr.; Maloney William Bernard Jr to Paul R. Chapman, $149,000.

• 423 Moore Ave., Jessica L. Ball to John Taggart IV, $144,900.

• 106 Lamson Road, Michael D. Rechin to Nancy D. Cosford, $135,000.

• 110 Werkley Road, Caryl A. Brunner; James J. Brunner; Robert J. Brunner; Cathleen Maggi; Caryla Overturf to Lindsay N. Munno; Peter L. Munno Jr., $135,000.

• 83 Melody Lane, Gerald A. Molitor; Shirley J. Molitor to Chad Moser, $130,000.

• 167 Pilgrim Road, David A. Prinzbach; Martha A. Prinzbach to Michael D. Imiola, $130,000.

• 125 Ebling Ave., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Stephen C. Brakey, $130,000.

• 29 Bonnett Ave., Robert Niles Brennan to Christine C. Keef; Timothy E. Keef, $129,000.

• 162 Bannard Ave., Charlene S. Ambrose; James C. Dorian; Robert A. Saupp to Julie Armenia, $120,000.

• 99 Pullman Ave., Brian Keith Denver to Mark E. Hammer, $119,000.

• 104 Colonial Ave., Mark A. Basile to Arnaldo Morales, $110,000.

• 302 Midland Ave., Joan M. Beringer to Michael N. Royal, $108,000.

• 32 Woodward Ave., Hugo G. Arroyo; Leila S. Arroyo to James M. Mackinnon, $99,900.

• 105 Wabash Ave., Frank J. Grandoni; Frank Grandoni; Leroi C. Johnson to Kweb Properties, $75,250.

• 998 Delaware Road, Kathleen M. Dagostino; Kathleen M. Lavey; Kathleen Lavey; Patrick J. Maloney to Citizens Bank NA, $61,311.

• 101 Parkhurst, Jessica Hoffman; Martin Hoffman to Martin Bela Hoffman, $47,200.

• 315 East Park Drive, Thomas Ekes to 716 Estates, $30,000.

• 15 Browning Ave., Fannie Mae to Rabia Ellahi, $8,100.

WEST SENECA

• 770 Mill Road, Ansar Ahmed to 770 Mill, $2,430,000.

• 4185 Seneca St., Ansar Ahmed to 770 Mill, $270,000.

• 109 Heather Hill Dr4703, Kendra L. Smietana; Stephen M. Smietana to Valerie E. Wright; Adam S. Wright-Hines, $255,000.

• 79 Colonial Manor Court, Carole A. Lapenna; James W. Lapenna to Natale R. Zwolinski, $240,000.

• 50 Campus Drive, Taylor Warren to Elizabeth Hardy, $225,000.

• 142 Angelacrest Lane, Michele A. Clifford; Michele Clifford; Farrell Ann M Dec; Mario Giacobbe to Lsf10 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $189,810.

• 151 Westcliff Drive, Mary Ann Crotty-Logue; Michael C. Logue to John R. Stoveld; Steven P. Stoveld, $175,000.

• 285 Doris Drive, Jesse M. Majchrowicz to Jamison Reeve; Mary Reeve, $150,000.

• 2647 Clinton St., Alfonzo V. Calabro; Brenda Calabro to Vincent F. Calabro, $143,000.

• 41 Savona St., Jamison Reeve to Trista M. Kleotzer, $138,000.

• 189 Delray Ave., Jason Scott Franklin to Noele C. Cooper; Thomas A. Cooper, $133,000.

• 137 Collins Ave., Megan E. Zipp to Katelyn R. Piraino, $131,950.

• 127 Chamberlin Dr2656, Richard H. Watson to Travis G. Connors, $129,000.

• 1268 Orchard Park Road, Vasiliki P. Xarli to Michael L. Arnold, $124,900.

• 20 Hilldale Ave2704, Pamela S. Rittman to Sean H. Erickson; Katie E. Whelan, $124,550.

• 205 Chamberlin Drive, Edwin G. Boismenu to Mary Jane Kurek, $110,000.

• 1031 Reserve Road, Michael F. Hill to James Barco, $71,000.

• 239 Dwyer, Alesia P. Hess; Damien Hess to Steven A. Barone, $66,359.

• 127 Wildwood Place, Rachel S. Fronckowiak; Ronald M. Fronckowiak to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $50,000.