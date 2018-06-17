Elder Law Day offers free guidance on resources for the aging

The Center for Elder Law & Justice and Erie County Senior Services are presenting Elder Law Day on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Adam's Mark Hotel, 120 Church St.

This event is free and open to the public, and will feature 15 minute, one-on-one consultations for seniors with attorneys, health insurance counselors and case managers.

There also will be presentations on such topics as long-term health care, legal issues for LGBT seniors, patients’ rights when transitioning to a nursing home and estate planning. Dozens of community agencies will explain what resources are available for seniors to help with the needs of the aging.

Attendees who register will receive parking validation and lunch. More information is at erie.gov/ELD.