DONNELLY - Mary M. Of Alden, NY June 6, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William Donnelly; dear mother of Susan (James) Lathrop, Timothy, Kevin (Shelly) and the late Kerry Donnelly; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of the late James McComas. No prior visitation. A Graveside Service will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery, East Ave., Marilla, NY, Thursday, June 28th at 10:30 AM. Mary was an accountant for the Alden High School School District and retired after 20 years and was also a member of the Ladies Home Bureau. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com