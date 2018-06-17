DIXON, Theresa M. (Kubiniec)

DIXON - Theresa M. (nee Kubiniec)

June 14, 2018, at her home in Cornelius, NC. Daughter of the late Julian J. and Eugenia S. (nee Gubala); wife of the late William F.; survived by children Kathleen Braun, Robert (May) Dixon, and William (Rosemary) Dixon; sister of Richard J. (Joan) Kubiniec and the late Judge Julian F. Kubiniec; also survived by grandchildren Raymond (R.J.) Braun, Zachary Braun, Brooke Dixon, Clayton Dixon, Steven Dixon, and Mitchell Dixon; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Theresa's Life will be held for family and friends at 3719 East River Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072 on Saturday, June 23 from 1-5 PM. If attending, kindly RSVP to: kubinieclaw@gmail.com. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com