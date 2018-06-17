DISE, Dona Elizabeth

DISE - Dona Elizabeth Late of Williamsville, NY, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, NY. She was 88. Born in Buffalo to George R. and Elizabeth Bellinger Dise, she was a 1947 graduate of Bennett High School, and a 1951 graduate of Hiram College. Dona taught at Windermere Boulevard

Elementary School in Amherst, NY, for 25 years. She was known for her integrity, enthusiasm and humor, and parents clamored to have their children in Dona's classroom. Her students remember her as one of their favorite teachers. Dona's clear, rich alto voice could be heard with the choir at the Church of the Transfiguration Episcopal Church and at Central Presbyterian Church. She traveled extensively, enjoyed photography, collected dolls and antiques, and was active in civic affairs. She is survived by her niece, Kathryn Powell; nephews Karl and Chris Dise; 7 grandnieces and nephews; 4 great-grandnieces and nephew and many cousins. All were close and will miss her sparkling wit and wonderful stories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hiram College, Box 67, Hiram, OH 44234 or the Sisters of St. Francis, 201 Reist Street, Williamsville,

NY 14221. A Circle of Life service will be held at 1:00, Sunday August 5th, at the Historic Trinity Church in Fairfield, NY, followed by interment at the Salisbury Rural Cemetery.