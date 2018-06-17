DIEFENBACH, Margaret M.

DIEFENBACH - Margaret M. June 13, 2018, of Grand Island and Elizabethtown, KY, wife of the late William F. Diefenbach; mother of Julie (Butch) Meyer, William C. (Susan) Diefenbach and the late Paula (survived by husband Charles) Grimm; grandmother of Robert W. Meyer, Jason (Amber) Grimm, Steven Meyer, William F. and Katherine Diefenbach and the late Sarah Grimm; also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held in Elizabethtown, KY at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Kaiser Funeral Home.