Development history: Sabres in the draft

Statistics with the Buffalo Sabres for players drafted by the team over the last 10 years who made the NHL
(* – no longer in the organization)
2017
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/8 Casey Mittelstadt 6 1 4 5
2016
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/8 Alex Nylander 7 1 1 2
2015
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/2 Jack Eichel 209 73 104 177
2/51 Brendan Guhle 21 0 5 5
2014
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/2 Sam Reinhart 249 65 75 140
2013
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/8 Rasmus Ristolainen 346 31 120 151
1/16 Nikita Zadorov* 67 4 12 16
2/52 Justin Bailey 52 5 3 8
3/69 Nick Baptiste 47 7 3 10
6/159 Sean Malone 1 0 0 0
2012
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/12 Mikhail Grigorenko* 68 6 8 14
1/14 Zemgus Girgensons 348 44 57 101
2/44 Jake McCabe 215 10 37 47
6/163 Linus Ullmark-G 26 9-13-2, 2.53
7/193 Brady Austin* 5 0 0 0
2011
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/16 Joel Armia* 1 0 0 0
3/77 Dan Catenacci* 11 0 0 0
6/167 Nathan Lieuwen-G* 7 1-4-0, 2.98
2010
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/23 Mark Pysyk* 125 5 21 26
2009
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/13 Zack Kassian* 27 3 4 7
3/66 Brayden McNabb* 37 1 7 8
4/104 Marcus Foligno* 347 49 67 116
6/165 Connor Knapp-G* 2 0-0-1, 3.12
2008
Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts
1/12 Tyler Myers* 365 45 106 151
1/26 Tyler Ennis* 419 97 139 236
2/44 Luke Adam* 87 15 11 26
(Goalies indicated by G listed as GP, W-L-O, GAA)
