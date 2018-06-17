Development history: Sabres in the draft

Statistics with the Buffalo Sabres for players drafted by the team over the last 10 years who made the NHL

(* – no longer in the organization)

2017

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/8 Casey Mittelstadt 6 1 4 5

2016

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/8 Alex Nylander 7 1 1 2

2015

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/2 Jack Eichel 209 73 104 177

2/51 Brendan Guhle 21 0 5 5

2014

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/2 Sam Reinhart 249 65 75 140

2013

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/8 Rasmus Ristolainen 346 31 120 151

1/16 Nikita Zadorov* 67 4 12 16

2/52 Justin Bailey 52 5 3 8

3/69 Nick Baptiste 47 7 3 10

6/159 Sean Malone 1 0 0 0

2012

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/12 Mikhail Grigorenko* 68 6 8 14

1/14 Zemgus Girgensons 348 44 57 101

2/44 Jake McCabe 215 10 37 47

6/163 Linus Ullmark-G 26 9-13-2, 2.53

7/193 Brady Austin* 5 0 0 0

2011

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/16 Joel Armia* 1 0 0 0

3/77 Dan Catenacci* 11 0 0 0

6/167 Nathan Lieuwen-G* 7 1-4-0, 2.98

2010

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/23 Mark Pysyk* 125 5 21 26

2009

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/13 Zack Kassian* 27 3 4 7

3/66 Brayden McNabb* 37 1 7 8

4/104 Marcus Foligno* 347 49 67 116

6/165 Connor Knapp-G* 2 0-0-1, 3.12

2008

Rd/Pick Name GP G A Pts

1/12 Tyler Myers* 365 45 106 151

1/26 Tyler Ennis* 419 97 139 236

2/44 Luke Adam* 87 15 11 26

(Goalies indicated by G listed as GP, W-L-O, GAA)