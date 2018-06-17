DERRY, Robert S. "Duke"

DERRY - Robert S. "Duke"

Of South Buffalo, entered into rest June 15, 2018, beloved husband of Evelyn M. (nee Haeusser) Derry; devoted father of Kimberly (Marc) Masocco; cherished grandfather of baby Masocco; loving son of the late Stephen and Anna Derry; dear brother of Mario Derry and Nancy Derry; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our of Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com