D'AMATO, Andrew J.

D'AMATO - Andrew J. Age 80, of Buffalo, NY, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Trinity Community in Beavercreek, OH. He was born May 26, 1938, in Buffalo, NY, the son of Charles and Palma D'Amato. He was preceded in death by his parents. Andrew was a Veteran of the US Navy, serving on the USS Damato. His hobbies and interests included woodworking, fishing, camping and hunting. He was a member of the Cursillo Community and he taught at the Amherst Senior Center. Andrew is survived by his wife, Grace; daughters, Pamela M (Michael) Pandolfi and Josette (Arvin Nanda) D'Amato; son, Charles J. (Kevin) D'Amato; sister, Betty Ann Cabin; grandchildren, Jacob, Angela, Joseph, Drew and Brittany. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 22, 2018 at 2 pm at the Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Buffalo, NY 14228. A reception will follow at the Grapevine Banquets, 333 Dick Road, Depew, NY. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.