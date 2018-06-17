CULBRETH, Thomas Avery, Ret. Col.

CULBRETH - Thomas Avery, Ret. Col. Age 86, passed away at his summer home in Sherkston Shores, Ontario, Canada on Monday, June 11, 2018. Thomas was born on August 19, 1931 in Niagara Falls, NY, son of the late Silas Avery Culbreth and Mary Jane (McCoy) Culbreth. After attending local schools, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and Reserve from April 1948 to August 1992. Throughout his many years of service and achievements, he advanced to the rank of Colonel. Thomas started his career at Niagara Mohawk Power Company as a Meter Reader, Lineman, Hot Stick Lineman, Chief Lineman Mechanic, Union Representative, Executive Board Chairman, then President of IBEW Local 1339. He moved into management as a Supervisor of Safety. He worked for Niagara Mohawk for 40 years, retiring as a Supervisor in the Line Department. In September of 1952 he married Carolyn Jean (Rogerson) Culbreth in Niagara Falls, NY. They were married for over 65 years. Thomas was a lifelong active member of First Baptist Church of Niagara Falls, NY. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church, Palmetto, FL. He belonged to The Elks Club, The Moose Lodge, Officers Club and Forman's Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved boating, fishing, hunting and golf. He once achieved a hole in one. He and his wife loved to cruise and travel throughout the world. He enjoyed many years of camping with his family and friends on the shores of Lake Erie. After his retirement, he and his wife became "Snowbirds" and split their time between Palmetto, FL and Sherkston Shores. He leaves behind his four children, two daughters, Carol Lee (Bruce) Harry of Wainfleet, Ontario, Canada, and Crystal Lynn (Ralph) Giuliano of Southbury CT. Two sons, Thomas Avery Culbreth Jr. and his girlfriend, Diana Bayger, of Niagara Falls, NY, Robert (Kathleen) Culbreth, of Niagara Falls, NY; ten grandchildren, Thomas F. Proctor IV, Alicia (Michael) Szilagyi, Patrick (Stacey) Proctor, Jennifer (Timothy) McMahon, Jessica (Joseph Rocco) Creaco, Jacquelyn (Joseph) Brady, Amanda (Michael) Harvey, Clayton (MaryEllen) Harry, Gabriel Harry, Moriah (Steven) Tempest and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, and his beloved wife, Carolyn Jean (Rogerson) Culbreth, who passed away on December 24, 2017. Thomas will be sadly missed by all that knew him, especially his many relatives throughout Canada and the United States. A celebration of Thomas and Carolyn's lives will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018, at First Baptist Church, 554 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14301. The family will receive friends at 10 AM before the Memorial Service at 11 AM with Military Honors. A 1 PM luncheon will be held at Town of Niagara Active Hose Company Hall, 6010 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14305. He will be joining his wife at their final resting place, Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 554 Main St., Niagara Falls NY 14301. Visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.