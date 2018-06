CULBRETH, Carolyn Jean (Rogerson)

Age 84, passed away December 24, 2017. A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018, First Baptist Church, 554 Main Street, Niagara Falls, NY. Her family will receive friends at 10 am before her Memorial Service at 11 am. A 1 pm luncheon will be held at Town of Niagara Active Hose Company, 6010 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, NY.