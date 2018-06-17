CRAWFORD, Margaret C.

CRAWFORD - Margaret C. Entered into rest on June 14, 2018, beloved mother of Mary (Kevin) Hanna and Arthur (Marty) Crawford; loving grandmother of Liam, Nora Hanna, Carson and Carly Crawford. Margaret was a graduate of Charlotte High School in Rochester and Brockport State University. She was formerly a teacher and medical secretary. Margaret especially enjoyed her role as "Grandma Margaret" at Spruce Elementary School and volunteering at DeGraff Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 23, at 2 PM at Church of the Nativity UCC, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Buffalo NY 14223. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com