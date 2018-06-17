CRAWFORD, James P. "Jim"

Of North Buffalo, NY, September 1, 1948 - June 7, 2018. Passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer and extended fight with Lewy-Body Dementia. Cherished husband of Nancy N. Doherty; devoted father of Caitlin and John (Meredith) Crawford; loving grandfather of Madeline, Finlee, Ireland, Scottlyn and Atlas; beloved son of Rita M. (late John) Crawford; son-in-law of the late Felix and Marie Doherty; dear brother of Clare, John (Sue), Maura (David) Mercer, Amy (Evan) Casey and Timothy (Tracy); also survived by four nephews, five nieces, two grandnephews and a grandniece. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 135 North Ogden St., Buffalo, NY, Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Lewy-Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com